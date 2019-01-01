Curriculum Vita

How do people navigate their social worlds?

Juliana Schroeder is the Harold Furst Chair in Management Philosophy and Values Professor at the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business. Schroeder is a behavioral scientist who researches the psychological processes by which people think about the minds of other people, particularly in workplace contexts. The attributions that people make about others’ minds are consequential because they underlie decisions about how to interact with others, such as whether to help or harm them. For instance, determining whether a negotiation partner is trustworthy affects willingness to cooperate. Determining whether an outgroup member is competent affects moral concern for their well-being. Schroeder uses experiments to understand how people make inferences about other minds, and test the consequences of their inferences.

Featured Work
From Social Media to Empathic Artificial Intelligence: Applying Past Lessons to Future Technologies

Rodriguez, M., Motyl, M., & Schroeder, J. (2026). From social media to empathic artificial intelligence: Applying past lessons to future technologies. In Cameron, C. D., & Perry, A. (Eds.) Empathy and Artificial Intelligence: Challenges, Advances, and Ethical Considerations. Cambridge University Press.

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Spoken Disagreement is More Constructive Than Written Disagreement

Bevis, B., Schroeder, J., & Yeomans, M. (2026). Spoken disagreement is more constructive than written disagreement. Nature Communications.

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Gaps in Large Language Model Awareness, Usage, and Perceptions in the United States: Evidence from a Nationally Representative Longitudinal Survey

Angrisani, M., Casanova, M., Fast, N. J., Narang, J., & Schroeder, J. (2026). Gaps in large language model awareness, usage, and perceptions in the United States: Evidence from a nationally representative longitudinal survey. PNAS Nexus, 5(2), pgag007.

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